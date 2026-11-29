In Germany, Freiburg drew 2-2 with RB Leipzig in a Bundesliga match, although the home side led 2-0 after the first half. The Leipzig club equalized in the third minute of stoppage time thanks to a goal by Christoph Baumgartner, Der Spiegel reports.

Freiburg’s advantage before the break

Igor Matanović opened the scoring in the 11th minute, heading in a cross from Derry Scherhant. It was the striker’s tenth goal of the season in all competitions. In the 43rd minute, Maximilian Eggestein converted a penalty awarded after a VAR review: the ball struck the hand of Neil El Aynaoui following Eggestein’s cross.

The visitors created chances before the break, but Freiburg goalkeeper Mio Backhaus saved attempts by Nusa and Romulo. RB Leipzig defender Willi Orban played his 270th Bundesliga match and became the club’s sole record holder for appearances in the German championship.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Two VAR decisions and a late goal

At the start of the second half, referee Robin Braun changed his initial decision of an attacking foul in the contest between Benjamin Henrichs and Scherhant after a video review and awarded a penalty to the visitors. Christopher Nkunku struck powerfully into the top corner in the 53rd minute.

In the second half, Romulo hit the outside of the post, while Matanović failed to convert a promising chance. Baumgartner, who came on as a substitute, first failed to score with a header in the 79th minute, but brought RB Leipzig a draw in stoppage time. Freiburg ended a run of seven consecutive wins while remaining third in the table, whereas Leipzig occupied fourth place before the match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer.

On Wednesday, both teams will play in the German Cup round of 16: Freiburg will face Kaiserslautern, while RB Leipzig will play Bayer.

Read us on