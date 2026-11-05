In Brazil, Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton said ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix that he would not retract his critical remarks about teammate Charles Leclerc after the incident at the Mexico Grand Prix. Hamilton stressed that he did not intend to apologize for his emotional statements and would not allow himself to be silenced, The Guardian reports.

Incident in Mexico

On the first lap of the race in Mexico, Leclerc attacked Hamilton at Turn 4, attempting to overtake his teammate. During the maneuver, the Monegasque went off track, while Hamilton's defense left the Briton vulnerable to an attack from Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver subsequently won the race.

After the Mexico Grand Prix, Hamilton said there were “big, big problems” at Ferrari and held Leclerc responsible for the team losing the opportunity to fight for a one-two finish. He also described his teammate's approach as an “all or nothing” mentality.

Hamilton's position

Ahead of the round in Brazil, the seven-time world champion said that he expresses his feelings in the moment and does not regret his words. According to him, Ferrari had not asked him to refrain from making comments.

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Hamilton noted that he had worked on building relations with Leclerc and tried to achieve harmony in their cooperation. At the same time, he acknowledged that the arrival in the team of a driver who openly insists on changes can be difficult. The Briton added that he intends to continue demanding changes because he wants to win.

Leclerc did not speak to the media in São Paulo on Thursday because he was present at the birth of his first child, so he has not yet responded to his teammate's statements. Hamilton said Ferrari needed to discuss the situation, but neither driver had yet had the opportunity to speak with team principal Fred Vasseur.

Leclerc has raced for Ferrari since 2019, while Hamilton joined the team in 2025. According to the publication, the episode in Mexico was the third occasion this season when the teammates found themselves in a contentious situation on track.

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