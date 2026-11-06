Israeli authorities have begun dismantling the Bedouin community of Bir al-Maskub in the West Bank. Israeli non-governmental organizations Bimkom, Ir Amim and Peace Now said the operation is connected to preparations for implementing the E1 settlement project, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Nearly half of the structures demolished

According to the organizations, Israeli authorities have already demolished nearly half of the community’s structures under orders dated 2008. The demolished sites included homes, kitchens and sanitation facilities. The NGOs estimate that around 20 Bedouin residents were forced to leave the community because of the operation.

The Israeli government considers this and similar communities illegal. The NGOs’ statement said the authorities explain this position by citing the incompatibility of Bedouin population movement across large areas without formal planning or formalized property arrangements with plans for territorial development.

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The E1 project and legal disputes

The E1 area is located between Jerusalem and Maale Adumim and remains largely undeveloped. The project envisages the construction of 3,401 housing units and is among the most controversial construction plans in the West Bank.

Representatives of Bimkom, Ir Amim and Peace Now said that Bir al-Maskub’s structures are located more than one kilometer from the nearest homes in Maale Adumim. In their view, this calls into question the government’s argument that demolitions are necessary for the area’s development.

In September, the Jerusalem District Court allowed a tender to proceed for the construction of 1,234 homes in the E1 area, but did not determine the legality of the development plans themselves. In October, UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband urged companies and individuals not to apply for tenders involving construction in E1, warning of possible legal and reputational consequences.

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