Brazil holds second round of presidential election — The Hindu

Brazil is holding the second round of its presidential election on Sunday, October 25. Voters are choosing between incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is seeking re-election, and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula da Silva seeks a new term

Lula da Silva represents the Workers' Party. He will turn 81 next week. According to the source, the current election is his last electoral contest.

In the first round, the incumbent president unexpectedly came in second, losing to Flávio Bolsonaro. Ahead of the second round, Lula da Silva held his final campaign rally in São Paulo.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A choice of political course

As The Hindu reports, the outcome of the vote will determine whether Brazil remains one of the few Latin American countries with a left-wing political course or joins the regional shift to the right.

This movement is supported by US President Donald Trump. At the same time, he has not publicly expressed support for Flávio Bolsonaro, although he is an ally of his father, Jair Bolsonaro.

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