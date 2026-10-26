More than S$11 million raised in Singapore — Channel NewsAsia

In Singapore, the annual President's Challenge Night charity television event raised S$11,045,752 as of the evening of October 25, 2026. The event was held at the Mediacorp theatre and was dedicated to raising funds for the President's Challenge initiative.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, donations amounted to about US$8.6 million. The fundraising will continue until 11:59 p.m. on November 1, 2026, through the official President's Challenge Night website.

The president's performance

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam took to the stage and played the kompang, a traditional Malay hand drum. He joined a performance by Singapore Polytechnic performers that combined kompang playing, dikir barat and Malay dance.

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Actress Zoe Tay performed with Seri Thera, a group that performs dikir barat, a traditional form of Malay art featuring rhythmic singing, poetry and synchronized movements. Singer Iman Fandi and violinist Celine Ng joined Sri Warisan dancers in a production by Som Said.

International and local performers

The programme also featured pop group Johnny Hates Jazz, which performed Shattered Dreams, Turn Back The Clock and I Don't Want To Be A Hero, as well as Japanese dance troupe Avantgardey. Singer and actor Nathan Hartono performed Can You Feel The Love Tonight with 14-year-old Anisa and the community choir The Joyful Voices.

All funds raised through the President's Challenge will be directed towards supporting 120 programmes that help more than 100,000 people and their family members in Singapore.

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