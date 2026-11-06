At Singapore’s Changi Airport, during a baggage inspection of a 31-year-old citizen of the country, authorities found 105 collectible One Piece cards with an estimated value of S$400,000, or about US$312,000. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

Baggage inspection

The incident occurred on November 2, 2026, at Terminal 4. Authority officers directed the man to the baggage inspection area and asked whether he had any items to declare. He stated that he was carrying two collectible cards.

During scanning, officers noticed anomalies in one of the suitcases. During a subsequent inspection, they found 105 different One Piece cards, as well as a luxury-brand bracelet.

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Case referred to customs

The materials were transferred to Singapore Customs for further investigation. The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority reminded travellers of their obligation to declare newly acquired goods and pay duty and goods and services tax if they exceed the established duty-free limits.

One Piece is a Japanese manga and anime franchise with an official card game; rare cards can cost thousands of dollars. In October 2025, Pokémon cards worth more than S$30,000 were found at Changi Airport on another Singaporean.

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