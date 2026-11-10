In Romania, housing affordability improved by 42.8% in the decade leading up to 2025 — the best result among European Union member states. This was reported by Romania Insider, citing Eurostat data.

How housing affordability was measured

The indicator described by the publication reflects the difference between changes in housing prices and changes in household income per capita. It is inversely related to housing affordability: a decline in the indicator means that housing is becoming more affordable.

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According to Romania Insider, the improvement in affordability in Romania was driven by income growth. It concerns specifically the ratio between trends in housing prices and household incomes, rather than a separate change in prices.

Finland and Bulgaria

Romania was followed in terms of improved housing affordability by Finland, where the indicator fell by 25.2%, and Bulgaria, by 16.2%. In Bulgaria, as in Romania, better housing affordability was linked to income growth. In Finland, by contrast, it resulted from lower housing prices.

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