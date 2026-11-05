Personal data of five thousand pilots who used the Nordic weather portal Northavimet have been leaked in Denmark. The incident was reported by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

As RMF24 reports, unauthorized persons gained access to the pilots' first and last names, information about their citizenship, email addresses and licence numbers. Those affected were informed about the leak and asked to change their passwords.

The service was shut down for updates

According to DMI, at 12:00 on October 22, after vulnerabilities were discovered in PHP software, a number of websites and portals, including those outside Denmark, were temporarily shut down to install security updates. The institute disconnected its service at 14:00 on the same day.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The case was reported to the Danish police and personal data protection supervisory authorities.

A system for flight planning

According to information on the Northavimet website, it is a meteorological information system for flight planning in the countries of the Northern-Europe Aviation Meteorology Consortium (NAMCON). The countries listed on the website include Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Norway and Sweden.

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