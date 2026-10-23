In Jerusalem, Israel, a glass bottle was thrown at the motorcade of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The incident occurred on Thursday evening as the motorcade passed the Mahane Yehuda Market during celebrations of the head of government’s 77th birthday, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The motorcade was not stopped

According to the outlet, light rail traffic was temporarily suspended while the motorcade was passing. Thousands of people gathered along the route, watching and greeting the motorcade.

Videos published online show security personnel climbing over a barrier separating the crowd as they tried to find the person who threw the bottle. Despite the incident, the motorcade continued without disruption.

After arriving at the market, Netanyahu and his wife Sara were welcomed with festive music. The footage also shows Likud party flags as well as an Iranian flag featuring the Lion and Sun symbol.

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Clash at a market in Tel Aviv

On the same day, Netanyahu also visited the Hatikva Market in Tel Aviv. According to videos cited by the Jerusalem Post, one of those present asked the prime minister why he had sent Hamas millions. When the man tried to record the episode on his phone, Likud supporters, according to the outlet, knocked the device out of his hands and pushed him away.

Israeli media also reported the presence at the market of Michel Iluz, the father of deceased hostage Guy Iluz; Gil Dickmann, the cousin of deceased hostage Carmel Gat; and Einav Zangauker, the mother of former hostage Matan Zangauker. They demanded that officials who were in power on October 7 leave the government. According to media reports, Iluz was attacked by market visitors when Netanyahu was not nearby.

Zangauker said that the participants in the action were called traitors and enemies of the state, spat on, and had vegetables thrown at them. Iluz said that he was subjected to violence by citizens during the protest against the prime minister.

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