In Jerusalem, Israel, police detained a 16-year-old resident of the eastern part of the city on suspicion of tearing a mezuzah from the doorpost of a Jewish home in the Silwan neighborhood and spraying graffiti on the entrance door. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing police.

Investigation in Silwan

The owner of a residence in the Kfar HaTeimanim quarter, also known as the Yemenite Village, returned home on Thursday evening. He found that the mezuzah had been torn from the doorframe and graffiti had been sprayed at the entrance, after which he contacted the police.

Officers from the Shalem police station and Border Police launched an investigation and identified the teenager as a suspect. He was detained and taken to the Shalem station for questioning.

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Court decision

On Sunday morning, the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court extended the minor's detention until Tuesday, November 10, so that the investigation could continue.

In a separate case, the Border Police of the Coastal District reported that over the past week it had painted over graffiti containing nationalist and pro-Palestinian inscriptions in public places in several villages in Western Galilee.

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