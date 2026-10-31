Man and niece shot dead in Ghana — The Rio Times

At the NTHC Estate residential complex in the Sakumono area of Greater Accra, Ghana, 57-year-old George Atuguba and his 47-year-old niece, Irene Atuguba, were shot dead on the morning of October 30, 2026. The Rio Times reports, citing the Ghana Police Service.

Murder investigation

Officers from the Sakumono District Police Command arrived at the scene and found the bodies of two people. They were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, after which the bodies were transferred to the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The investigation is being conducted by the Baatsona Divisional Police Command. Police said the established circumstances are preliminary and may be clarified during the investigation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Suspect declared wanted

Police named Samuel Christopher Osei Anto as the main suspect and declared him wanted. Law enforcement officers offered a reward of 100,000 Ghanaian cedis — approximately $8,600 — for information that would help apprehend the suspect.

According to the preliminary police version, George Atuguba borrowed 500,000 cedis, or about $43,000, from Osei Anto and did not repay the money. Law enforcement officers claim that in the morning, Osei Anto, together with 47-year-old Beatrice Mumuni, came to Atuguba's home to demand repayment. According to police, after a misunderstanding, Osei Anto may have shot both victims.

Mumuni was detained. According to police, she brought the main suspect to the home of the deceased. There are no court rulings concerning Osei Anto or Mumuni.

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