Grenada has officially nominated 46 candidates in 15 electoral districts for the general election scheduled for November 5, 2026. This was reported by The Rio Times. The vote will determine the holders of all 15 elected seats in the House of Representatives. A party needs to win at least eight seats to secure a parliamentary majority.

Main participants in the race

The ruling National Democratic Congress, or NDC, led by Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, and the opposition New National Party, NNP, are expected to field candidates in each of the 15 districts. The newly formed Democratic People’s Movement, DPM, led by former Foreign Minister Peter David, will contest elections in nine districts, according to the publication.

In the previous general election on June 23, 2022, the NDC won nine seats in the House of Representatives, while the NNP won six. Following this victory, Dickon Mitchell became the country’s prime minister.

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Voting schedule and campaign

Polling stations on November 5 will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Special voting for police officers is scheduled for November 2, three days before the main election day.

NNP leader Emmalin Pierre, speaking at the Better Grenada party rally at the National Stadium near the capital, St. George’s, urged supporters to remain focused until 6:00 p.m. on election day. She said that Grenada would then see a “new government.” One of the NNP’s key economic proposals is to reduce the corporate tax rate from 28% to 25%.

Among the most notable contests is the election in the rural St. Andrew South East constituency, where Emmalin Pierre will face NDC Education Minister David Andrew. In the 2022 election, Pierre defeated Andrew by a margin of about 230 votes.

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