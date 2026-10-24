In the village of Hammud in Jordan’s Karak Governorate, armed attackers opened fire on the grounds of a Greek Orthodox church. Seven people were killed and another 34 were injured, Dawn reports, citing local authorities.

Shooting during a funeral procession

According to a statement by Jordan’s Public Security Directorate, the attackers got out of a vehicle and began shooting during a funeral procession. Law enforcement officers have launched a search for those involved in the attack.

Authorities initially reported six deaths. Later, Public Security Director Major General Abdullah al-Maayta said that the death toll had risen to seven. Of the 34 injured, 27 remained under treatment at that time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

King’s response

King Abdullah II of Jordan called the attack in Karak terrorist in nature and said it would receive the harshest response. He also said the state would act with an “iron fist” against those who dare to threaten the country.

State television channel Al-Mamlaka showed a video in which two armed men with pistols and another man with a long-barreled weapon opened fire on the church grounds. A witness said the shooting lasted about five minutes, after which the attackers fled. According to him, between 150 and 200 people were near and inside the church at the time.

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