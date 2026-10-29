In Karachi, Pakistan, police said that two young sisters were allegedly shot dead by their brother. The incident occurred in the Drigh Road area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Shah Faisal Colony police.

Case circumstances

As Dawn reports, Korangi district Senior Superintendent of Police Fida Hussain Janwari said that 25-year-old Sobia and 20-year-old Hira were shot dead in their home in the New Rehmanabad area. Law enforcement officers suspect their brother, Rehan, of involvement in the crime.

According to the preliminary findings of the investigation, the suspect had previously warned his sisters against using TikTok. Police consider this a possible motive for the double murder.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Search for the suspect

According to law enforcement officials, the suspect fled the scene, and police are taking measures to detain him. Janwari also said that Rehan had a criminal record: he had repeatedly been detained and imprisoned in connection with criminal cases.

The bodies of the victims were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for forensic procedures.

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