Weidel again prevails over Chrupalla in AfD leadership — Der Spiegel

In Germany, a conflict continues within the leadership of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party between its leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla. According to Der Spiegel, Chrupalla has again yielded to Weidel in this confrontation.

Dispute over deportations

As the publication notes, the subject of internal party disagreements is how tough the approaches to deportations should be. The discussion also concerns the displacement from Germany of people with a migration background.

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Struggle for influence

According to Der Spiegel, this dispute is not limited to differences over political approaches. The publication believes that it reflects a struggle for influence within the AfD leadership.

The publication describes the situation as another defeat for Chrupalla in his rivalry with Weidel. The article by Ann-Katrin Müller and Fabian Hillebrand was published on November 12, 2026.

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