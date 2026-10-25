Three residents of Hebron in the West Bank were detained in Israel on suspicion of incitement to terrorism and support for Hamas on social media. The Jerusalem Post reports that the detentions followed posts in which, according to police, support was expressed for attackers involved in a deadly shooting in the region.

Staff Sergeant Ron Yonatan Roitman and Sergeant Yuval Shay Svilem were killed in the attack.

Posts after the attack

According to police, the suspects posted photographs of the attackers alongside posts and songs that, investigators believe, glorified them. One of those detained called the attack the “Hebron operation.” Investigators also found content calling for armed struggle against Israel.

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The third suspect, according to police, shared statements by religious figures and others calling on Arab and Muslim armies to mobilize for war and armed struggle against the “Zionist occupiers.” He added his own message to one such post.

Searches and investigation

The suspects’ online activity was monitored by the Israel Defense Forces’ Central Command. Officers from the YASAM special patrol unit and detectives from the Judea and Samaria District Police then searched the homes of those detained.

Mobile phones and computers were seized during the searches. The detainees, including 17-year-old and 50-year-old residents of Hebron, were taken to a police station. They remain under investigation on suspicion of incitement and support for terrorism. Separately, the counterterrorism unit of the Central Investigations Department of the Judea and Samaria District Police is investigating the attack itself and examining the possible involvement of people who may have helped carry it out.

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