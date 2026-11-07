In Xiamen, China, during World Ocean Week 2026, a report was presented on the country's contribution to global ocean governance and the conservation of marine biodiversity. As ECNS reports, according to the document, China has signed maritime cooperation agreements with more than 50 countries and international organizations. The report also states that the country has jointly established more than 40 marine research centers and laboratories.

Cooperation report

The document was prepared by the China Institute for Marine Affairs under the Ministry of Natural Resources of the People's Republic of China. It describes China's contribution to the Agreement under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, known as the BBNJ Agreement.

The report also addresses the exchange of marine knowledge, bridging differences between developed and developing countries, and the development of international cooperation.

Discussions in Xiamen

World Ocean Week 2026 began under the slogan, “Together protect the deep blue and promote harmony between humanity and the ocean.” Government officials, experts, and representatives of international organizations took part in the event, discussing global ocean governance and the sustainable development of the marine sector.

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Waipo Mataora, Permanent Secretary of the Cook Islands Ministry of Infrastructure, stated that small island states need joint scientific research, data, and professional expertise to address challenges in ocean governance. According to him, such states have vast ocean areas but limited populations and technical capabilities.

Participants' assessments

Alfredo Giron, director of the Ocean Agenda at the World Economic Forum's Centre for Nature and Climate, said in an interview with China News Network that China has a significant impact on the global ocean economy, particularly through the country's role in offshore wind power and fisheries.

Former Costa Rican President José María Figueres, also commenting to China News Network, noted Xiamen's scientific infrastructure, including its universities, research centers, and marine laboratories. In his view, the city has the potential to facilitate the implementation of the BBNJ Agreement.

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