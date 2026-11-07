In Krakow, Poland, city mourning was declared until November 11 after a shooting that occurred at the Main Market Square. Mayor Łukasz Gibała said that a crisis team is working at City Hall, while emergency services continue their work at the scene.

Six dead

As Interia reports, the shooting occurred on Saturday at around 15:00. Initially, Łukasz Gibała said that at least five people had been killed. After 18:00, Lesser Poland Voivode Krzysztof Jan Klęczar said on Polsat News that the death toll had risen to six.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In the area of the market square, which was partially closed off, services are coordinating their work and questioning witnesses. The mayor of Krakow urged residents to remain calm and responsible.

The attacker was wounded by police

The attacker was detained by police. According to the publication, law enforcement officers wounded him, after which the man was being transported to hospital. Police officers are among the injured. Police spokesperson Katarzyna Cisło said at a press conference that the attacker had probably been shooting at random people.

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