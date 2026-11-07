Attack on administration in Lubumbashi claims two lives — Anadolu Agency

In Lubumbashi, in the south of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a police officer and an attacker were killed in an attack on the provincial administration building. Police and provincial authorities told Anadolu Agency about this.

The attack occurred in the morning

According to police, an unidentified person armed with two machetes forced their way through the entrance to the building at around 10:00 a.m. local time. The attacker tried to disarm one of the guards on duty at the site.

Another guard who was nearby opened fire and shot the attacker dead. The police officer who was attacked first also died.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The investigation is ongoing

Jean-Jacques Kashiba, the interior and security minister of Haut-Katanga province, said an extraordinary meeting of the provincial security council is planned to discuss the incident. Law enforcement officers are establishing the attacker’s identity and the exact circumstances of the incident.

Local media reported that four more security service employees sustained serious injuries and were taken to the nearest medical facility.

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