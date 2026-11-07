Radomiak beat Korona 2-0 in Kielce — Interia Sport

Radomiak Radom defeated Korona Kielce 2-0 in an Ekstraklasa match in Kielce on November 7. The visitors scored both goals in the second half, and Zie Ouattara was sent off for a second yellow card late in the match, Interia Sport reports.

Korona's missed chances

Before the break, the hosts created dangerous chances more frequently. In the 19th minute, Mariusz Stępiński headed the ball after a throw-in, but Radomiak goalkeeper Filip Majchrowicz prevented it from going into the net. Shortly before the break, Patrick Hellebrand struck dangerously from outside the penalty area, but the ball went wide of the post.

At the end of the first half, Morgan Fassbender and Zie Ouattara each received a yellow card after a clash near the touchline. After the break, Korona continued to attack: in the 57th minute, Hellebrand's shot hit the post after a deflection, while in the 64th minute Camilo Mena also hit the frame of the goal.

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Two goals for the visitors after the break

Radomiak opened the scoring in the 69th minute. Following a free-kick delivery from the left side of the penalty area, Filip Koperski changed the ball's trajectory, and Korona goalkeeper Xavier Dziekoński was unable to save his team.

In the 82nd minute, Jan Grzesik doubled the visitors' lead with a header in the penalty area. Five minutes before the end of regular time, Ouattara received a second yellow card and left Radomiak with a numerical disadvantage, but Korona failed to reduce the deficit during four minutes of added time.

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