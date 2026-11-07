Democrats secured 254 seats in the US House of Representatives after the midterm elections, while Republicans won 162 seats. As of Saturday, November 7, 19 races remained without a final winner. Democrats had also already secured control of both chambers of Congress, Anadolu Agency reports.

New district results

In California’s 14th District, Democrat Aisha Wahab defeated fellow Democrat Melissa Hernandez and won a full two-year term. Earlier this year, Wahab won a special election to replace Eric Swalwell.

In South Carolina’s 1st District, Democrat Nancy Lacore defeated Republican Jenny Costa Hanicutt, shifting party control of the district. With 99% of votes counted, Lacore had 49.7%, while her opponent had 48.6%. The seat was previously represented by Republican Nancy Mace, who did not seek re-election.

Democrat Scott Wiener also defeated Democrat Connie Chan in California’s 11th District, where he will replace former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who did not run for another term.

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Republican victories

Republican Anthony Constantino defeated Democrat Blake GendeBien in New York’s 21st District, retaining the seat previously held by Republican Elise Stefanik. Incumbent Congressman Jeff Hurd was re-elected in Colorado’s 3rd District, defeating Democrat Dwayne Romero.

In Arizona, Republican Mark Lamb defeated Democrat Elizabeth Lee in the 5th District, while incumbent Congressman Abraham Hamadeh was re-elected in the 8th District. Incumbent Republican Mark Harris won in North Carolina’s 8th District. Decision Desk HQ also projected a victory for Republican Mario Diaz-Balart in Florida’s 26th District, although the Associated Press had not called that race at the time.

Balance of power in Congress

In the Senate, Democrats, along with two independent senators who vote with them, held 54 seats versus 44 for Republicans. Election results in Alaska and Mississippi had not yet been determined. The newly elected Congress is set to convene on January 3, after which Republicans will lose their majority in both chambers, which they had held during the first two years of Donald Trump’s second presidential term.

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