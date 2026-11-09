Rio Bravo Mayor Almaraz Released in Mexico — Al Jazeera

In Mexico, Miguel Ángel Almaraz, the mayor of the border city of Rio Bravo, was released several hours after being abducted in the state of Zacatecas. Federal officials said he was released on Sunday after he ended up in the city of Zacatecas.

Armed men intercepted the vehicle

As Al Jazeera reports, Almaraz was abducted on Saturday while travelling with family and friends in an area on the border between the states of Zacatecas and San Luis Potosi. Armed men intercepted his vehicle, but released the other passengers.

The mayor's relatives reached one of the cities in the state of San Luis Potosi and reported the incident to law enforcement, the state security department said. The reasons for the abduction have not yet been established. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the case and determining who may have been involved in the abduction.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Violence in the state of Zacatecas

Almaraz heads the municipality of Rio Bravo in the state of Tamaulipas, which has a population of about 110,000 people. The city is located about 11 kilometres from Mexico's border with the US state of Texas.

The state of Zacatecas is known for the activity of the Jalisco New Generation and Sinaloa cartels, which are accused of attacks on civilians and politicians. In August, a booby-trapped car exploded near the municipal police headquarters in the city of Ojo Caliente: 11 people were injured, and about 30 houses were also damaged. Officials suggested that the attack may have been revenge by an organized crime group following a recent arrest.

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