Nepal Police chief Dan Bahadur Karki held an emergency five-hour meeting with senior officers in Kathmandu amid reports that the government may be seeking his resignation. The meeting at police headquarters in the Naxal area lasted from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Kathmandu Post reports.

Discussion of the police's reputation

Senior superintendents of police, deputy inspectors general and other high-ranking officials working in the capital took part in the meeting. Central police spokesperson, Deputy Inspector General Abhi Narayan Kafle, said participants discussed the law-and-order situation, current issues and topics circulating on social media.

According to him, the officers also spoke about what they believe is the targeted dissemination of misleading information damaging the reputation, professionalism and work of the police. In a statement following the meeting, law enforcement officials said they would investigate attempts to draw the agency into controversies and take legal action in accordance with current legislation.

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Rumors of a possible resignation

The meeting took place amid reports that the government allegedly wants Karki to leave his post. According to the publication, some officials in the prime minister's office are dissatisfied with his approach to investigations involving influential individuals, particularly his insistence on following procedure during arrests.

One meeting participant said that Karki spoke of attacks on the police and called on colleagues to maintain unity. When a senior officer asked whether anyone in the government had asked him to resign, the police chief, according to the participant, answered in the negative.

Rastriya Swatantra Party lawmaker Khagendra Sunar publicly made allegations against Karki regarding possible violations in the procurement of uniforms for temporary recruits involved in the March 5 elections. The Public Accounts Committee established a subcommittee to examine the procurement. Separately, media reports emerged about Karki's conversations with Inam Sapkota, a middleman under investigation on suspicion of money laundering and banking offenses.

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