Yemen and Britain discuss countering the Houthis — Anadolu Agency

Yemeni Foreign Minister Afrah al-Zouba and UK Minister for the Middle East and North Africa Stephen Doughty held a meeting on the sidelines of the 2026 Manama Dialogue. They discussed the latest developments in Yemen.

Bilateral relations

The sides discussed bilateral relations and efforts to counter the Houthis, Anadolu Agency reports, citing a statement by Yemen's Foreign Ministry. Doughty also reaffirmed the United Kingdom's continued support for Yemen's internationally recognized government, the ministry added.

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Humanitarian situation

The ministers also discussed the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Taiz, in southwestern Yemen. According to Yemen's Foreign Ministry, the city remains under a siege imposed by the Houthis.

The conflict in Yemen has continued since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, Saudi Arabia led a military intervention in support of the internationally recognized government. The war has caused one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with millions of people requiring humanitarian assistance.

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