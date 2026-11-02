Sudan has filed complaints with the UN Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council over drone attacks that Khartoum says were launched from Ethiopian territory. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing a statement by Sudan’s Foreign Ministry.

Sudan’s accusations

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said the attacks targeted civilian facilities and power stations in several states across the country. According to the ministry, the strikes caused civilian casualties and disrupted the operation of vital services.

The ministry claims it submitted documents which, in its assessment, indicate that the Rapid Support Forces used Ethiopian territory to launch drones equipped with explosives and missiles at civilian facilities and critical infrastructure.

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Strikes on energy infrastructure

Khartoum described the alleged use of Ethiopian territory as a hostile act and accused Addis Ababa of violating the UN Charter. Sudan called on Ethiopia to stop hostile actions and on the international community to hold the Rapid Support Forces accountable and apply international law with regard to the Ethiopian government.

The complaints were filed after attacks on 13 power stations in the states of Khartoum, Al Jazirah, Sennar, and Al Qadarif, which have occurred since last Monday. Ethiopia had previously denied accusations of supporting the Rapid Support Forces and said it respects Sudan’s sovereignty.

Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces have been fighting since April 2023 over disagreements regarding the integration of the paramilitary group into the armed forces. According to estimates by the UN and international organizations, the conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, forced nearly 13 million people to leave their homes, and worsened the humanitarian crisis and hunger situation in the country.

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