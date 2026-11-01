South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and East Timorese President José Ramos-Horta this week. According to the Korea Herald, the visits will take place separately: Erdoğan will arrive on a state visit, while Ramos-Horta will make an official visit.

Visit by the Turkish president

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be in South Korea from Monday to Wednesday. A bilateral meeting between the presidents, a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony, and a state luncheon hosted by Lee Jae Myung are scheduled for Tuesday. According to Kang Yu-jung, chief spokesperson for Cheong Wa Dae, this will be Erdoğan's first visit to South Korea in eight years.

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Lee Jae Myung and Erdoğan held their most recent bilateral meeting in Ankara in November 2025. In 2027, Turkey and South Korea will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Talks with East Timor

José Ramos-Horta will be in South Korea from Thursday to Saturday. On Friday, he will meet with Lee Jae Myung, after which the presidents will hold an official luncheon and a joint press conference. Ramos-Horta will become the first leader of East Timor to visit South Korea since the countries established diplomatic relations in 2002, the year East Timor gained independence.

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