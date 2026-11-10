Germany prepares cap on ticket resale markups — Tagesschau

Germany is preparing a legislative restriction on markups for the resale of tickets to sporting and cultural events. Federal Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection Stefanie Hubig said that the draft law is already undergoing internal government coordination, Tagesschau reports.

A limit of 20% or 20 euros

Hubig proposes allowing ticket resale platforms to raise prices by no more than 20% of the original price. At the same time, the maximum surcharge must not exceed 20 euros.

According to the minister, a clear price limit for resale is needed. She explained the initiative by citing inflated ticket prices online and near event venues.

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Ticket Protection Act

Hubig said that sellers deliberately buy up tickets in order to later resell them with sometimes very high markups. In her view, this harms sports clubs, organizers and artists who offer more affordable tickets for people with smaller budgets.

The draft of the so-called Ticket Protection Act is already ready, the minister noted. She wants the law to enter into force before the next summer season of sporting events and concerts.

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