Lawyer suspected of attacking judge in Pakistan — Dawn

In Rawalpindi, Pakistan, a civil judge sustained serious injuries during an alleged attack by a lawyer at a court complex. As Dawn reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday after a verbal dispute between the judge and the lawyer.

Head injuries and hospitalization

According to the publication's sources, the lawyer, identified by the initials A.N., took a glass and threw it toward the judge. The judge, identified by the initials M.M., sustained cuts to the head, after which bleeding began.

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The victim was taken to Benazir Bhutto Hospital. Doctors put five or six stitches in the head wounds. Police deployed security at the hospital to ensure the judge's safety. He also underwent a forensic medical examination.

Case registered under an anti-terrorism provision

After receiving the medical examination report, police registered an FIR against the suspect at the Civil Lines police station. The case was opened under Section 7 of Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act. The text of the registered document was sealed by police.

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