Gladys Wanga, chair of Kenya’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), said in Lodwar that the party expects an equal sharing of power with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) after the 2027 elections. According to her, UDA should nominate the presidential candidate, while ODM will seek the post of deputy president. This was reported by Nation Kenya.

Conditions for negotiations

Wanga addressed delegates of the ODM branch in Turkana County during a series of memorial rallies. She said that the party had overcome internal instability following the death of its leader Raila Odinga and retained the majority of its supporters.

According to Wanga, ODM must win a significant number of elected seats in Kenyan constituencies in order to negotiate the distribution of the highest state positions. In her view, this would allow the party to demand ten ministerial posts. She also called on the local branch to strengthen grassroots structures and coordinate work with delegates rather than focus solely on selecting a candidate.

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Battle for Turkana

Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed said that Turkana remains an ODM stronghold. He said the party aims to regain the post of county governor and win other seats in local elections. ODM deputy leader Simba Arati promised to hold fair internal party primaries well in advance to determine the candidate for governor.

After Odinga’s death, ODM lost two by-elections in Turkana, while its county branch split into two factions. They are led by MPs Ariko Namoit and Ekwo Nabuin, who also seek to become ODM’s candidate in the gubernatorial race. The party’s secretary-general, Catherine Omanyo, called on delegates to avoid internal disputes and recruit new members.

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