Police in the Pakistani city of Kamir registered a case over the abduction and alleged rape of a 14-year-old schoolgirl three and a half months later. As Dawn reports, the girl's mother filed a complaint with the police.

Details set out in the complaint

According to the mother's complaint, the girl was home alone when the main suspect allegedly entered the house and sexually assaulted her. The mother returned during the incident and raised an alarm, after which the man fled.

The complaint also states that shortly afterward, a car carrying the main suspect and four other people, including two women, arrived at the house. According to the mother, they forced the girl into the car at gunpoint and took her away. Her whereabouts are currently unknown.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Separate disciplinary decisions

Separately, Dawn reports on disciplinary decisions by Regional Police Officer Rana Ayaz Saleem in another case, which the publication describes as a so-called “honey trap” case involving a schoolgirl. Inspector Majid Ashfaq, head of the Harrappa police station, was dismissed from service over allegations of misconduct and improper performance of duties. Senior police clerk Sajid Yaqoob was also dismissed following corruption complaints.

Inspectors Athar Rashid and Waqas Ahmad were penalized with the loss of one year of service. Woman Inspector Munazza Muhammad Ali and Senior Constable Misbah Tariq were deprived of two years of service.

Read us on