In Pakistan, a man set himself on fire outside a district court in Muzaffargarh after the court acquitted a defendant in a case involving the alleged rape of his daughter. As Dawn reports, the man was identified as Allah Bakhshaya.

Man hospitalized

According to the publication, on Friday the man poured petrol over himself and set himself on fire outside the court building. He was taken to a district hospital in critical condition. The Rescue 1122 emergency service reported that he suffered burns to 45.5% of his body.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Acquittal due to lack of evidence

The court acquitted the defendant on Thursday due to a lack of evidence. The case was filed nine years ago.

Allah Bakhshaya said that he had sought a hearing in the case for years. He also said that after the alleged rape, his daughter’s husband divorced her.

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