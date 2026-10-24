In Pakistan's Neelum Valley, four children were killed after a minibus carrying passengers to a madrasa plunged into a ravine. Several other people were injured, Dawn reports.

Crash on a mountain road

According to district emergency management official Akhtar Ayub, the vehicle was travelling from Nagdar via the Keran bypass road. The crash occurred at around 8:30 a.m. near the Gorrey Nakka Morr turn in Nagdar, less than half a kilometre from the start of the journey.

The minibus fell more than 500 metres off the road into a rocky ravine. Three children died at the scene, while another child later died at the district hospital in Athmuqam. Due to their serious condition, the injured were taken to Muzaffarabad for treatment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Official's reaction

Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Tariq Farooq expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He also urged drivers to exercise particular caution on mountain roads.

In April, a passenger minibus also fell into a deep ravine in the Maidan-Nambatai area, killing three people and injuring another 10. In May, four people, including two women, were killed after a passenger jeep fell into a rocky riverbed.

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