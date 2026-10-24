Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, called on the United Kingdom and Argentina to hold direct talks on the future of the Falkland Islands. As the Jerusalem Post reports, citing The Telegraph, Israeli government sources viewed the statement as a significant change in Israel’s approach to the territorial dispute.

Statement by the Israeli ambassador

During a UN meeting, Danon said that Israel recognizes the importance of this issue for Argentine society and Buenos Aires’s efforts pursued through diplomatic channels in accordance with the principles of international law.

At the same time, his wording did not contain direct support for Argentina’s claims to the islands. The Telegraph reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly instructed diplomats to change the country’s official position and support calls for direct talks between London and Buenos Aires.

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One of the publication’s sources said that the text of the statement was approved at the highest level of the Israeli government, while Israel’s participation itself was the first in this conflict. These assessments do not constitute official recognition by Israel of Argentina’s claims.

Context and denials

According to The Telegraph, Israeli sources linked the UN statement to a change in British government policy toward Israel. In particular, this concerned the United Kingdom’s economic sanctions against settlements in the West Bank, introduced a month earlier by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband.

At the same time, Alex Gandler, a spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in the United Kingdom, denied that Netanyahu had issued a directive to change the position. In a post on X, he said that no such order existed.

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