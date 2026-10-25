In Brazil, the country’s Superior Electoral Court (TSE) changed the addresses of 394 polling sections ahead of the second round of the presidential election, scheduled for Sunday, October 25, 2026. The changes affect approximately 122,900 voters. These sections are located at 106 polling places.

As The Rio Times reports, this represents 0.08% of the total number of polling sections in the country. As of 3:28 p.m. on Saturday, Brasília time, the number of sections with changed addresses rose from 362 to 394.

Reasons for the address changes

Regional electoral courts told the TSE that they change addresses only when absolutely necessary and due to exceptional circumstances. The reasons cited include extreme weather conditions, previously undetected problems with buildings, and public safety considerations. Weather-related factors included wildfires and heavy rains.

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The largest number of sections with changed addresses was recorded in the state of Pará, with 58. It was followed by Minas Gerais with 49 sections, Ceará with 30, and Piauí with 29. By region, the largest number of changes occurred in the country’s Northeast, with 127 sections, followed by the North with 103 and the Southeast with 97.

How to check the polling place

Voters can check their polling place in the official e-Título app, in the “Onde votar” section. It provides the address, polling section number, and electoral zone. The information can also be found through the TSE website.

The number of changes this year is significantly lower than during the second round of the 2022 election, when 5,822 such changes were reported. The TSE is expected to publish official turnout and voting results data.

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