9 killed in shooting at funeral in Jordan — The Express Tribune

Nine people were killed and another 40 were injured in a shooting during a church funeral service in Jordan’s Karak Governorate. Authorities were searching for the armed attackers who opened fire. Jordan’s King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein on Saturday ordered security forces to respond firmly following the attack.

Shooting during funeral service

According to The Express Tribune, the attackers opened fire on Friday afternoon. They fired at the church for several minutes in broad daylight while a funeral service was taking place there. The attack on Jordan’s Christian minority was a rare occurrence for the country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Security measures tightened

Following the shooting, security was strengthened at shopping centers, near foreign embassies and at other locations across the country. The US Embassy in Amman said additional security measures had been introduced throughout Jordan. Authorities continued searching for the attackers.

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