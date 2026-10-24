Lahore suspect in attack on woman released on bail — Dawn

In Lahore, Pakistan, a judicial magistrate released on bail a man suspected of attacking a woman who was riding a scooter on Mozang Ring Road. As Dawn reports, bail was set at 100,000 Pakistani rupees, provided that the suspect is not required in another criminal case.

Arrest after video emerged

Police detained the man after CCTV footage from the scene of the incident sparked significant public reaction on social media. The suspect was tracked down using data from dozens of Punjab Safe Cities Authority cameras and taken into custody after he was named in a criminal case.

Mozang police brought the detainee before the court and sought to keep him in judicial custody, noting that there was no need for physical custody. However, the magistrate ordered the man's release on bail.

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Details of the attack and authorities' reaction

The video shows a man on a motorcycle overtaking a woman riding a scooter on a busy road and blocking her way. According to the publication, he pulled her by the hair and repeatedly struck her in the face. Bystanders nearby appeared not to attempt to intervene or help the woman.

According to preliminary police data, the woman sustained facial injuries, including a fractured nasal bone. A police officer also said that the attacker threw her bag containing a laptop worth about 90,000 rupees onto the ground, causing significant damage to the device. According to him, the man fled after the attack.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed dissatisfaction with the bail decision, posting screenshots of television reports about the case on X and writing “SAD.” Earlier, she said that she had spoken with the victim, who said she felt protection, care, and confidence that justice was on her side.

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