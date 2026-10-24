Pakistan restricts movement in South Waziristan — Dawn

The administrations of Upper and Lower South Waziristan in Pakistan imposed restrictions under Section 144 for Saturday, closing certain markets, commercial centres and key roads. The decision was explained by security concerns and the need to ensure the transport of logistical cargo for security forces, Dawn reports.

The relevant separate orders were issued on Friday evening by Lower South Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Musarrat Zaman and Upper South Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali. The documents regulate the movement of people, access to designated roads and other activities in the areas covered by the restrictions.

Restrictions in Lower South Waziristan

In Lower South Waziristan, Section 144 has been extended, in particular, to Wana Bazaar, the Wana bypass road and other localities. Travel has been banned on routes through Wana, Tiarza Gate, Karab Kot, Tanai, the Azizabad intersection and Dargai Bridge. Entry has also been closed to roads connecting Gul Kach with Toi Khullah and Tanai.

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Travel on these routes will be permitted only in emergencies and with prior coordination with police or security forces. Drivers were ordered to stop their vehicles at least 50 metres away from security personnel. The administration warned that violations of the restrictions entail liability under the law.

Closed roads and markets

In Upper South Waziristan, restrictions were imposed in the Serwekai and Sararogha tehsils and adjacent areas. Markets and commercial centres there were also ordered to close. Entry was banned on roads towards Ladha, Makeen, Sararogha, Nazar Khel, Dargai Bridge, Madi Jan, Shin Warsak and Jandola, as well as on routes through Serwekai, Moley Khan Sarai, Barwand, Asman Manza and Torwam.

Emergency travel requires permission from police or security forces and document checks. Workers involved in polio vaccination campaigns were allowed to travel after confirming their identity. Drivers in Upper South Waziristan were also ordered to stop 50 metres away from security personnel, while all passengers were required to exit their vehicles.

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