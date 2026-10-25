Sri Lankan authorities transported about 40 Iranian sailors from oil tankers under US sanctions for urgent treatment. The vessels were anchored near the country’s territorial waters, The Hindu reports.

Transfer through the port of Galle

On October 24, authorities arranged for the sailors to be transported from the vessels ashore through the port of Galle in the Southern Province. Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Thushara Rodrigo said the transfer was coordinated in line with the country’s humanitarian obligations, with all costs covered by the Iranian embassy.

A senior official at the Iranian embassy in Colombo confirmed that the sailors were transported from Galle to the capital to receive medical assistance. According to him, they left Sri Lanka on the evening of the same day, having spent only a few hours on the island.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sanctions context

About a month earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that US sanctions pressure had left Iranian vessels in Sri Lankan waters. At the time, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry said that Colombo would not provide assistance to sanctioned vessels, while noting that secondary sanctions were part of a broader Washington directive.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath denied reports of US pressure on Sri Lanka and said the government makes decisions while protecting the country’s sovereignty. He also said the authorities were prepared to act appropriately on humanitarian grounds.

Read us on