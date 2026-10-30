In Chiniot, Pakistan, a man who, according to police, was linked to the case of the murder of a 10-year-old boy was killed during an operation by the Crime Control Department. Dawn reports that police said the incident occurred on Wednesday night.

Shootout near hockey stadium

According to police, a CCD team led by Bhowana officer in charge Ijaz Asghar set up a checkpoint near the hockey stadium. Law enforcement officers signalled two people on a motorcycle to stop, but they allegedly abandoned the vehicle, ran into nearby fields and opened fire.

Police said their officers took cover behind an official van. Assistant Sub-Inspector Abid Ali was struck by a bullet but was not injured because of his bulletproof vest. During a subsequent search, law enforcement officers said they found an injured man who was allegedly shot by his accomplice, who fled the scene.

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The man identified himself as Wasim Akram from Nalka Adda in Bhowana before losing consciousness. Rescue 1122 medics who arrived at the scene pronounced him dead. According to police, Akram was linked to the case involving the murder of 10-year-old Ali, the son of his employer.

Another shootout in Bhatti Wala

In a separate incident, CCD police said one man was killed and another was injured during a shootout in the village of Bhatti Wala. According to their account, five armed people on two motorcycles did not stop at a checkpoint near the Bhatti Wala bridge, abandoned their motorcycles and began firing from the fields.

Police said the shootout lasted 15 minutes. Afterwards, two injured men were found, identifying themselves as Karim Bakhsh from Rajanpur and Hanif from Kot Addu. Law enforcement officers claimed they were wounded by their own accomplices: Karim Bakhsh died at the scene, while Hanif was taken to the THQ hospital in Bhowana. Police also reported seizing two pistols and registering a case against the two men and three of their accomplices who escaped.

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