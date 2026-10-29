In Islamabad, Pakistan, religious scholars, spiritual leaders and representatives of various faiths unanimously reaffirmed their support for a religious decree against terrorism, suicide attacks and extremism. The participants also supported the Paigham-i-Pakistan national narrative, Dawn reports.

Statement by the meeting participants

The declaration was adopted during a joint meeting of the National Paigham-i-Amn Committee and the Balochistan Provincial Paigham-i-Amn Committee at Jamia Salafia Dawat-ul-Haq. The event was chaired by Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council and coordinator of the national committee.

The participants stated that suicide attacks and the killing of innocent people are prohibited by Islam. They stressed that no person or group has the right to use violence against the state or take the law into their own hands in the name of religion, sect or ideology.

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Protecting youth from extremism

The declaration also condemned the use of women, children, students and young people for terrorist activities, calling it religiously forbidden and a crime against humanity. The participants expressed support for national security agencies in combating what the statement called Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan.

They noted that peace in Balochistan is essential for the country's stability and pledged to promote interfaith and inter-sectarian understanding, religious tolerance and national unity. The participants also declared their intention to protect young people from extremist ideas, hate propaganda and terrorist organizations.

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