The European Union and Canada agreed at a summit in Montreal to deepen cooperation, but did not include the term “associate membership” in their joint declaration. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the sides are still exploring the possibility of Canada becoming the EU’s first “associate member,” Cyprus Mail reports.

A format without legal status

According to von der Leyen, the idea is to create an association without joining the EU — a partnership that would be closer to membership than previous formats of cooperation. At the same time, the concept of an “associate member” has no legal meaning, while Germany and several other EU states oppose its use.

In the text of the declaration, the EU and Canadian leaders replaced this formula with an “ever closer association.” They plan to continue work on defining the future format of relations until the next summit, which is to take place next year. European Council President António Costa called the idea of Canada’s associate membership bold and said he shares von der Leyen’s ambitions.

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Cooperation in energy and security

The sides intend to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence, climate, energy and security. The joint declaration also provides for a study into the feasibility of supplying Canadian liquefied natural gas to Europe and for creating opportunities for young people from Canada and EU countries to work on both sides of the Atlantic.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the name of the new format of relations is not decisive. In his view, more important are the opportunities to strengthen sovereignty and strategic autonomy through cooperation on critical minerals, energy and AI.

Von der Leyen also called for closer cooperation with Canada on security in the Arctic. Closer ties with the EU are part of Canada’s strategy to reduce its economic and security dependence on the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on a range of Canadian goods.

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