In Israel, Yashar party chairman and opposition bloc leader Gadi Eisenkot on October 29 accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of conducting an organized campaign to delegitimize the results of the Knesset elections held on Tuesday. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing a statement by the politician.

Swearing-in of the Knesset

Eisenkot said he would not allow the planned swearing-in of the new Knesset to be postponed. He added that his team was preparing for a vote that is to take place after the new parliament begins its work.

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Other statements by Eisenkot

The opposition bloc leader also said he would not allow Netanyahu to use the government for his own needs. According to Eisenkot, the time for such use of power has passed.

Eisenkot noted that he intends to continue acting calmly and decisively.

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