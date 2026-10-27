Pakistan bans gatherings in Pishin ahead of intensified operations — Dawn

Authorities in Pakistan’s Balochistan province have immediately banned gatherings in Pishin district after deciding to intensify operations against criminals. The order to enforce Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was issued by provincial Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove.

As Dawn reports, the decision was made during a meeting on the security situation in Pishin and other areas. Langove said that protecting the lives and property of citizens is the provincial government’s top priority.

Security meeting

The meeting was attended by tribal elders and religious figures from Pishin, Public Accounts Committee Chairman Asghar Tareen, lawmakers Syed Zafar Agha and Asfandyar Kakar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Interior Department Hamza Shafqat, the Pishin division commissioner, the deputy inspector general of police, the district police officer and other officials.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Killings in other districts

Separately, police reported the deaths of two more men in the Gathra area of Jhal Magsi district. Their bodies were found by the roadside; the victims were identified as Maulvi Sadiq Abro and Liaquat Ali Abro. The total death toll in the case rose to four.

According to police, on October 17, five men were abducted by armed people while travelling from Gandawah to Khari in the jurisdiction of the Kotra police station. Law enforcement officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Also, armed attackers shot dead a young man, Ghazi Khan, a resident of Dera Murad Jamali, in the Sanni area of Kachhi district. Police transported the body to a hospital and launched a murder investigation.

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