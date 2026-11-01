In South Africa's Free State province, a 14-year-old pupil has been scheduled for a formal disciplinary hearing following an allegation of an attempted sexual assault against a 32-year-old teacher. The hearing is scheduled for November 5 at 09:00.

Incident circumstances

As TimesLIVE reports, Free State education department spokesperson Howard Ndaba said that on October 27, the pupil allegedly attempted to touch the teacher inappropriately. According to him, the teacher immediately took steps to protect herself.

The school management immediately separated the pupil and the teacher and placed them in safe locations. The pupil's parents were informed, and the police were notified about the incident. Ndaba also said that a criminal case had been opened and is under investigation.

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Support for the teacher

The education department provided the teacher with psychosocial support. The school governing body and its disciplinary committee were informed about the case on October 29.

Free State Education MEC M.J. Maboya condemned the incident. He said that teachers must be able to work without fear for their safety and dignity, and that classrooms must be safe spaces for both pupils and teachers.

Maboya called on parents and communities to cooperate with the department to strengthen discipline and respect among pupils. He also confirmed the department's intention to apply the learner code of conduct and protect teachers in accordance with South Africa's Schools Act and the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act.

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