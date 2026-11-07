NADRA official shot dead in Peshawar — The Express Tribune

In Peshawar, Pakistan, unidentified individuals shot dead Fahad, an official of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), near the agency’s regional office in the Hayatabad area on Friday morning. According to The Express Tribune, the man died at the scene.

Attack near the office

Witnesses said Fahad was walking toward the office building after leaving his car in a parking area across the road. At that moment, attackers on a motorcycle opened fire on him and then fled.

Police and security forces arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area to collect evidence, set up checkpoints in the city and launched a search operation. Surveillance cameras recorded the attack; the footage was also circulated on social media.

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Search for the attackers

Investigators are collecting footage from cameras on nearby buildings and reviewing recordings from the Peshawar Safe City system to identify the attackers. Law enforcement officers are also considering the possibility of a personal feud. According to officials, police obtained images of the suspected attackers and handed them over to NADRA for identification.

Fahad served as deputy assistant director at NADRA. Officials said he was a nephew of parliamentarian Noor Alam Khan and usually came to the office with guards in an armored vehicle, but on that day he arrived alone, driving himself.

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