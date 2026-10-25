In the city of Changwon, South Korea, a factory worker in her 40s died after a transformer radiator weighing about 60 kilograms fell on her. The woman had finished an overtime shift and was heading home when she was struck by the radiator, Korea Herald reports.

Fall from the stairs

The incident occurred at around 12:12 p.m. on Saturday at a mobile phone components factory in the Masan-Hoewon-gu district. According to the Masan Dongbu Police Station, the radiator fell from the building's external emergency stairs from a height of about four meters.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Transformer dismantling

At the time of the incident, an external contractor hired by the factory was dismantling an unused transformer from an electrical room on the second floor. Police believe that a wheel of the cart used to transport the radiator caught on a protrusion on the external stairs. As a result, the radiator fell out and hit the ground.

Investigation continues

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident, including whether appropriate safety measures were in place during the dismantling work.

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