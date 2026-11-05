In the center of Poland’s Szczecin, sappers will remove an unexploded munition on Sunday that was found during the reconstruction of a tenement house at the intersection of Edmund Bałuka and Śląska streets. Residents of the surrounding area will be evacuated for the duration of the operation.

The munition was found during construction work

The explosive object was excavated during work to reconstruct the building. Sappers have already secured it. According to a preliminary assessment, it is a Soviet incendiary bomb, likely a ZAB-50T, RMF24 reports.

The city convened a meeting of the Municipal Crisis Management Team to determine when and by what method the munition will be removed, as well as to address the evacuation during the sappers’ work.

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Evacuation and restriction zones

Captain Iwona Misiarz of the 5th Engineer Regiment in Szczecin said the immediate evacuation zone will cover an area within a radius of 250 meters. A ban on people being present will apply within a radius of 500 meters from where the bomb was found.

The operation to remove the unexploded munition is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

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