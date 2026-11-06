In Poland, ambassadors Jakub Kumoch and Paweł Soloch announced their resignations amid events surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. Krzysztof Szczerski, who served as ambassador to the UN, asked for his diplomatic mission to be shortened. This was reported by Interia.

Diplomats' resignations

Jakub Kumoch wrote on social media platform X that, because of the events in the country, he could no longer continue performing his duties as ambassador. Paweł Soloch also announced his decision to leave his post, saying that he saw no possibility of continuing his diplomatic mission because of what he described as an attempt to unlawfully seize the Constitutional Tribunal.

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maciej Wewiór said that Krzysztof Szczerski had asked Minister Radosław Sikorski to shorten his mission to the UN. Sikorski agreed to the request, and Szczerski is expected to complete his mission later this month.

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Dispute with the foreign minister

Commenting on the diplomats' decisions, Radosław Sikorski said they would be generously rewarded for disloyalty to the Foreign Ministry. In response, Kumoch noted that he himself had asked to be recalled from one of the highest-paid positions in the state administration. According to him, he submitted the request 20 hours before a substantial foreign-service allowance was paid and added that money is not everything.

Later, Sikorski said that President Karol Nawrocki had personally persuaded Kumoch and Soloch to resign. The foreign minister said he had such information within Poland's diplomatic service. The head of the president's International Policy Bureau, Marcin Przydacz, called these claims untrue, stressing that the diplomats had made their decisions independently.

Kumoch himself also denied having contact with the president before submitting his resignation. He said that he had not spoken or communicated with Karol Nawrocki before making this decision.

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