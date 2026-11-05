Polish court remands MP Wojciech Król in custody — RMF24

The District Court in Katowice, Poland, ordered the remand in custody of KO MP Wojciech Król. The politician was detained directly in the courtroom, RMF24 reports.

Suspicions in a tram infrastructure case

The investigation concerns suspicions of fraud and corruption in procurement related to the modernization of tram infrastructure in the Upper Silesian-Zagłębie Metropolis.

According to investigators, Król may have received financial benefits from two entrepreneurs. They allegedly counted on his connections with the authorities and assistance in resolving business matters.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The MP’s position

According to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, the alleged benefits Król may have received included a trip to Thailand and the provision of a car for a trip abroad.

Wojciech Król stated that he had never been to Thailand and borrowed the car for the trip from his friend. According to him, several people took part in that trip.

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