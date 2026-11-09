The Rome Prosecutor’s Office in Italy has opened an investigation after the personal data of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, as well as the head of the Postal Police, Ivano Gabrielli, were published on the dark web. ANSA reported, citing sources.

Separate proceedings concerning the prosecutor

A separate investigation was opened over the dissemination of the data of Rome Chief Prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi. This case is to be transferred to Perugia so that the Rome Prosecutor’s Office does not handle proceedings concerning its head.

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Investigation handed over to cyber specialists

The investigation was handed over to specialists from the National Cybercrime and Critical Infrastructure Protection Centre, CNAIPIC. According to ANSA, the published information has been on the dark web for at least two weeks. According to the agency, the attack was likely carried out by the pro-Russian hacker group Noname057(16).

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